Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Enhancing administrative and fiscal decentralisation in the Czech Republic

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/c1d0c9bb-en
Authors
Urban Sila, Christine de la Maisonneuve
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Sila, U. and C. de la Maisonneuve (2021), “Enhancing administrative and fiscal decentralisation in the Czech Republic”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1652, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/c1d0c9bb-en.
Go to top