Portugal Economic Snapshot

The Portuguese economy has rebounded strongly from the COVID-19 crisis. Though high inflation and weak global economic conditions have slowed growth in 2022, renewed fiscal support helped to cushion the impact. Public debt relative to GDP has declined below its 2019 level, but rapid population ageing and strong investment needs are increasing fiscal pressures. Potential growth and productivity gains have declined and skill shortages have emerged. Implementing the ambitious Recovery and Resilience Plan and ensuring fiscal sustainability through more efficient spending and a strengthened fiscal framework are key to a sustained recovery.

