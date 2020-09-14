Skip to main content
Unpicking Portugal’s export performance: A microdata analysis

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/71df6aa3-en
Authors
Paula Adamczyk, Ben Westmore
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Adamczyk, P. and B. Westmore (2020), “Unpicking Portugal’s export performance: A microdata analysis”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1618, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/71df6aa3-en.
