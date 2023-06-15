OECD Economic Surveys: Portugal 2023

The Portuguese economy has rebounded strongly from the COVID-19 crisis. Though high inflation and weak global economic conditions have slowed growth in 2022, renewed fiscal support helped to cushion the impact. Public debt relative to GDP has declined below its 2019 level, but rapid population ageing and strong investment needs are increasing fiscal pressures. Potential growth and productivity gains have declined and skill shortages have emerged. Implementing the ambitious Recovery and Resilience Plan and ensuring fiscal sustainability through more efficient spending and a strengthened fiscal framework are key to a sustained recovery. Streamlining complex administrative processes as part of the public sector’s digitalisation efforts and reviewing regulations in professional services and retail trade can improve productivity. In addition, investment in the green transition should continue to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and strengthen climate resilience, in line with Portugal’s goal of carbon neutrality. At the same time, while life expectancy is high, the health sector is suffering from staff shortages, underinvestment and long waiting lists. Moving towards a more integrated system of primary, community and hospital care could improve the quality of care and value for money. Reforming primary care would also help to improve access for low-income households and limit avoidable hospitalisations.

SPECIAL FEATURE: IMPROVING HEALTH OUTCOMES