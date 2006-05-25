This edition of OECD's periodic survey of Portugal's economy examines key economic challenges including putting public finances on a sustainable path, improving the performance of the education system, and creating a more dynamic business environment. It finds that Portugal's economic performance has deteriorated markedly since 2000, and makes a series of recommendations to improve the situation.
OECD Economic Surveys: Portugal 2006
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Portugal
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
15 June 2023
-
10 December 2021
-
18 February 2019
-
6 February 2017
-
27 October 2014
-
13 August 2012
-
27 September 2010
-
25 June 2008
Related publications
-
-
20 June 2024
-
18 June 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
20 February 2024
-
15 December 2023
-
11 December 2023
-
5 December 2023