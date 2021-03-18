Indonesia Economic Snapshot

Indonesia experienced its first recession in over two decades in 2020, although large-scale fiscal stimulus and monetary support limited its depth and impact. The approval of an ambitious package of structural reforms, covering labour laws, taxes and ease of doing business, testifies of the authorities’ commitment to attract high-quality investment that will enhance wealth and well-being. This is key at a time when Indonesia embarks in trade and investment liberalisation through the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership with East Asia and Oceania partners, with new opportunities and challenges.

