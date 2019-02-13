Skip to main content
Making the most of tourism in Indonesia to promote sustainable regional development

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/c73325d9-en
Authors
Patrice Ollivaud, Peter Haxton
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Ollivaud, P. and P. Haxton (2019), “Making the most of tourism in Indonesia to promote sustainable regional development”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1535, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/c73325d9-en.
