Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Raising more public revenue in Indonesia in a growth - and equity-friendly way

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/a487771f-en
Authors
Christine Lewis
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Lewis, C. (2019), “Raising more public revenue in Indonesia in a growth - and equity-friendly way”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1534, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/a487771f-en.
Go to top