Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Investing in competences and skills and reforming the labour market to create better jobs in Indonesia

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/fd54e6be-en
Authors
Patrice Ollivaud
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Ollivaud, P. (2021), “Investing in competences and skills and reforming the labour market to create better jobs in Indonesia”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1670, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/fd54e6be-en.
Go to top