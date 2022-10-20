Lithuania Economic Snapshot

Lithuania’s economy exited the COVID-19-crisis successfully and was growing fast until early 2022, buoyed by rising exports and rapid integration into global value chains. However, with Russia’s aggression of Ukraine continuing and its consequences spreading, the outlook has darkened. Growth has slowed, and inﬂation has risen to some of the highest levels in the euro area, driven by high energy and food prices. The country cut all energy ties with Russia, relying on imports from other countries instead. The government supports the many Ukrainian refugees and helps households and ﬁrms weather the energy crisis. Structural unemployment and skills mismatch remain high, while poverty declines only slowly. Further reform could help maintain economic resilience and cope with rising uncertainty. Reducing the scope of state-owned ﬁrms and improving their governance would help raise productivity. Linking education to labour market needs more closely would help improve employment and skills. Greater uptake of digital technologies by ﬁrms, along with a modernised public sector and strong skills will also help lift trend growth. Reaching the climate objective of net zero emissions by 2050 will require bold policy action, both on the tax and the spending side.

