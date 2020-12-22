Skip to main content
Reducing poverty and social disparities in Lithuania

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/b631de7d-en
Authors
Vassiliki Koutsogeorgopoulou
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Koutsogeorgopoulou, V. (2020), “Reducing poverty and social disparities in Lithuania”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1649, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/b631de7d-en.
