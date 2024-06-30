Australia Economic Snapshot

The Australian economy rebounded robustly in the wake of the pandemic. However, inflation has risen and fiscal pressures are on the horizon due to population ageing and climate change. Monetary policy should remain restrictive until underlying inflation is clearly on track to meet the central bank target, while fiscal buffers need to be rebuilt through reducing tax exemptions and improving public spending efficiency in areas such as health. In the medium-term, achieving inclusive and sustainable economic growth requires an ongoing focus on key social objectives such as reducing gender inequality and achieving the climate transition.

Key resources