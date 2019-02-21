Skip to main content
Income, wealth and earnings inequality in Australia

Evidence from the HILDA survey
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/cab6789d-en
Authors
Urban Sila, Valéry Dugain
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Sila, U. and V. Dugain (2019), “Income, wealth and earnings inequality in Australia: Evidence from the HILDA survey”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1538, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/cab6789d-en.
