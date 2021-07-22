Skip to main content
COVID-19, productivity and reallocation: Timely evidence from three OECD countries

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/d2c4b89c-en
Authors
Dan Andrews, Andrew Charlton, Angus Moore
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Andrews, D., A. Charlton and A. Moore (2021), “COVID-19, productivity and reallocation: Timely evidence from three OECD countries”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1676, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/d2c4b89c-en.
