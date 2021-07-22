Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The COVID-19 shock and productivity-enhancing reallocation in Australia: Real-time evidence from Single Touch Payroll

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/2f6e7cb1-en
Authors
Dan Andrews, Jonathan Hambur, Elif Bahar
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Andrews, D., J. Hambur and E. Bahar (2021), “The COVID-19 shock and productivity-enhancing reallocation in Australia: Real-time evidence from Single Touch Payroll”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1677, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/2f6e7cb1-en.
Go to top