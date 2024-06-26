Croatia Economic Snapshot

Croatia has navigated well the COVID-19 crisis and the price shocks following Russia’s war of aggression on Ukraine. It has achieved robust output growth, rising employment and improving well-being, although inflation has surged. Integration into the euro- and Schengen areas at the start of 2023 are testament to progress, and are providing a further fillip to the economy. Ensuring that fiscal policy is counter-cyclical and that lending supports productive investments can help contain inflationary pressures and sustain growth.

SPECIAL FEATURES: IMPROVING THE BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT; A BETTER PERFORMING LABOUR MARKET

