Spain Economic Snapshot

Spain implemented sizable measures to cushion the impact of the pandemic and of the inflationary shock after Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. The economy has held up well, but public debt, which was already high, has increased because of the pandemic, making it urgent to step up the pace of fiscal consolidation.
SPECIAL FEATURE: INCREASING OPPORTUNITIES FOR THE YOUNG IN SPAIN
Key resources
- Promoting stronger and more sustainable growth for all people across Spain | Blog
- Press release | EN | SP | FR
- Read the survey and access previous releases