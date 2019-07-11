Skip to main content
Who pays the price of folly? The business cycle and income and wealth mobility in Spain

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/880f797c-en
Authors
Clara Martinez-Toledano, David Law, David Haugh, Müge Adalet McGowan
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Martinez-Toledano, C. et al. (2019), “Who pays the price of folly? The business cycle and income and wealth mobility in Spain”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1561, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/880f797c-en.
