The distribution of taxable income and fiscal benefits in Spain

New evidence from personal income tax returns (2002-2011)
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5f8594f0-en
David Haugh, Clara Martinez-Toledano
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Haugh, D. and C. Martinez-Toledano (2017), “The distribution of taxable income and fiscal benefits in Spain: New evidence from personal income tax returns (2002-2011)”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1427, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5f8594f0-en.
