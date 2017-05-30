Skip to main content
Fostering innovative business investment in Spain

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/f957c2cc-en
Authors
David Haugh, Müge Adalet McGowan, Dan Andrews, Aida Caldera Sánchez, Gabor Fulop, Pilar Garcia Perea
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Haugh, D. et al. (2017), “Fostering innovative business investment in Spain”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1387, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/f957c2cc-en.
