Estonian living standards have doubled since 2000 and income convergence was steady prior to the pandemic, although per capita GDP and productivity remain below the OECD averages. The economy experienced a severe downturn due to disruptions in trade, weaker export demand, high inflation and tight monetary conditions. With improvements in external demand, growth should start to recover this year. Fiscal policy needs to balance stabilisation of the economy with narrowing the budget deficit.
Estonia Economic Snapshot
The snapshot offers a concise summary of Estonia's economic trends and prospects, drawing from the OECD Economic Survey, Economic Outlook, and Economic Policy Reform: Going for Growth reports, delivering in-depth analyses of economic trends, suggested policy recommendations, alongside an overview of structural policy developments.