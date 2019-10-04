Skip to main content
Effects of tax-benefit policies on the income distribution and work incentives in Estonia

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5741a5f3-en
Alari Paulus, Caroline Klein
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Paulus, A. and C. Klein (2019), “Effects of tax-benefit policies on the income distribution and work incentives in Estonia”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1570, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5741a5f3-en.
