Colombia Economic Snapshot

Colombia’s economy has recovered remarkably well from the COVID-19 crisis, and strong ﬁscal and monetary policy support have averted a stronger contraction of incomes. Solid macroeconomic policy frameworks are laying the grounds for a continuous recovery of domestic demand, although the sustainability of ﬁscal accounts will require further action. In a longer view, however, both growth and social inclusion are trapped by weak structural policy settings that preclude more than half of income earners from formal jobs and social protection, while preventing ﬁrms from growing and becoming more productive. Solving this vicious circle through ambitious reforms would allow a signiﬁcant leap forward for material well-being in Colombia.

