Making Colombia's Tax Policy More Efficient, Fair and Green

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5js0cqs9605g-en
Authors
Christian Daude, Sarah Perret, Bert Brys
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Daude, C., S. Perret and B. Brys (2015), “Making Colombia's Tax Policy More Efficient, Fair and Green”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1234, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5js0cqs9605g-en.
