Romania Economic Snapshot

In the framework of the project “Comprehensive redesign of the licensing system in Romania”, funded by the EU through the Structural Reform Support Programme, the OECD has been supporting Romania in identifying bottlenecks and practical reform actions to simplify business licensing procedures and improve the business environment, in co-operation with the Directorate-General for Structural Reform Support (DG REFORM) of the European Commission and the Romanian Competition Council. The project’s objective is to conduct a comprehensive stocktaking of business licenses in the commercial, industrial and services sectors and develop a roadmap for simplifying procedures in one sector of the economy.

This report provides an overview of reform options and practical actions that could support the simplification of business licensing procedures in the industrial sector, with potential spill-over effects for other sectors of the economy. It draws on international practices and experience of OECD countries and tailor them to Romania’s administrative and legislative context. It is accompanied by a simplification roadmap and business licensing inventory with practical advice on how to translate recommendations and practices into reform actions.