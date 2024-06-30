Austria Economic Snapshot

Austria is set to overcome the COVID-19 shock and its economic scars with the help of genuine sanitary, health and economic support policies. The country faces the opportunities and the challenges of two major structural transformations: transition to a net zero emission economy, and the generalisation of more advanced forms of digitalisation. New entries and exits in the business sector, more capital and labour re-allocations, and greater geographic mobility of labour invite new policy measures to boost social cohesion by improving the adaptation of skills to jobs, improving the social protection of free-lance workers, and accelerating the social, economic and educational integration of groups of migrant origin.

