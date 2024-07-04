Income has increased fast in recent years and millions of Indians have been lifted out of poverty. India has also become a key player in the global economy. The implementation of an ambitious set of reforms has supported economic activity and helped put a break on inflation and on both fiscal and current account deficits.
India Economic Snapshot
The snapshot offers a concise summary of India's economic trends and prospects, drawing from the OECD Economic Survey, Economic Outlook, and Economic Policy Reform: Going for Growth reports, delivering in-depth analyses of economic trends, suggested policy recommendations, alongside an overview of structural policy developments.