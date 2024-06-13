Foreign-born participation rates

The foreign-born participation rate is calculated as the share of employed and unemployed foreign-born persons aged 15-64 in the total foreign-born population (active and inactive persons) of that same age. Employed people are those who worked at least one hour or who had a job but were absent from work during the reference week. Unemployed persons consist of those who report that they are without work during the reference week, are available for work and have taken active steps to find work during the four weeks preceding the interview. Immigrant workers are affected to a greater extent by unemployment than native-born workers in European countries that have traditionally received migrants. This indicator is measured in percentage of foreign-born population of the same age by gender.