The foreign-born employment rate is calculated as the share of employed foreign-born persons aged 15-64 in the total foreign-born population (active and inactive persons) of that same age. Employed people are those who worked at least one hour or who had a job but were absent from work during the reference week. This indicator is measured in percentage of foreign-born population of the same age by gender.
Foreign-born employment
Indicator
Share
13 June 2024
