Release dates for OECD statistics news releases
Release dates for OECD quarterly and monthly statistics news releases.
Statistics news releases are published at 12:00 CET.
National accounts
8 February 2024
21 February 2024
23 May 2024
22 August 2024
21 November 2024
13 March 2024
12 June 2024
12 September 2024
12 December 2024
G20 International Trade
22 February 2024
28 May 2024
23 August 2024
26 November 2024
Inflation (measured by the Consumer Price Index)
11 January 2024
07 February 2024
06 March 2024
08 April 2024
06 May 2024
05 June 2024
09 July 2024
05 August 2024
04 September 2024
03 October 2024
06 November 2024
04 December 2024
Unemployment rates and Labour Market Situation
18 January 2024 (Labour Market Situation - LMS)
15 February 2024
14 March 2024
17 April 2024 (LMS)
16 May 2024
13 June 2024
09 July 2024 (LMS - Will be published jointly with the OECD Employment Outlook release)
11 September 2024
15 October 2024 (LMS)
14 November 2024
11 December 2024
Latest news releases
-
The OECD unemployment rate was stable at 4.9% in April 2024, remaining below or at 5.0% since April 2022.
-
Gross domestic product (GDP) in the G20 area grew by 0.9% quarter-on-quarter in the first quarter of 2024 according to provisional estimates, slightly up from 0.7% in the previous quarter.
-
Year-on-year inflation in the OECD as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) remained broadly stable at 5.7% in April 2024, after 5.8% in March and 5.7% in January and February.
-
The economies of the current 38 OECD member countries accounted for about 46% of world GDP in 2021, broadly stable compared to 48% in 2017. More generally, shares of regions in world GDP did not change substantially between 2017 and 2021.
-
Gross domestic product (GDP) in the OECD rose by 0.4% in the first quarter of 2024, slightly up from 0.3% recorded in the previous quarter,[1] according to provisional estimates.
-
The OECD unemployment rate was stable at 4.9% in March 2024, continuing to remain below or at 5.0% for the last two years.
-
Real household income per capita in the OECD rose by 0.5% in the fourth quarter of 2023, following a 0.2% fall in the third quarter. Growth in real income per capita exceeded growth in real GDP per capita of 0.2%.