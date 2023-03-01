Many OECD countries have implemented programmes and policies specifically targeting the development of civic skills and values in schools. Some of the most successful practices steer away from knowledge-transfer-based learning, and towards experiential learning practices which empower children by placing them in the centre of the learning process. The benefits of experience-based learning programmes also have the potential to reach beyond the classroom walls, allowing schools and students to create and strengthen relationships with the communities around them.
Engaging young citizens
Civic education practices in the classroom and beyond
Policy paper
OECD Education Policy Perspectives
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Policy paper24 May 2024
-
Policy paper1 May 2024
-
Policy paper26 April 2024
-
24 April 2024
-
Policy paper5 April 2024
-
18 March 2024
-
18 March 2024
-
Related publications
-
27 June 2024
-
18 June 2024
-
15 May 2024
-
5 December 2023
-
Report5 December 2023
-
23 November 2023
-
Working paper15 November 2023
-
Working paper9 November 2023