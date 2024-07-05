Skip to main content
Sustainable agriculture and trade

While international agro-food markets have evolved, most countries continue to provide support and impose barriers through measures that distort trade and limit the benefits that international agro-food markets can deliver for consumers. These measures have significant and negative effects on the welfare, resilience and food security of consumers and producers, as well as on agricultural sustainability.

