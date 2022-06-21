Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The impacts of agricultural trade and support policy reform on climate change adaptation and environmental performance

A model-based analysis
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/520dd70d-en
Authors
Santiago Guerrero, Ben Henderson, Hugo Valin, Charlotte Janssens, Petr Havlik, Amanda Palazzo
Tags
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Guerrero, S. et al. (2022), “The impacts of agricultural trade and support policy reform on climate change adaptation and environmental performance: A model-based analysis”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 180, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/520dd70d-en.
Go to top