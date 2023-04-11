Skip to main content
Pursuing higher environmental goals for agriculture in an interconnected world

Climate change and pesticides
Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/99d917ab-en
Guillaume Gruère, Emanuela Migliaccio, Ethan Ellis, Wataru Kodama, Lapo Roffredi, Veronika Vanisova
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Gruère, G. et al. (2023), “Pursuing higher environmental goals for agriculture in an interconnected world: Climate change and pesticides”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 193, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/99d917ab-en.
