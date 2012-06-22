This Review contains a General Survey of Policy Developments based on material submitted by OECD member countries, information gathered on observer and enhanced engagement countries, and an overview of recent activities of the Committee of Fisheries. It also includes a special chapter which is the Chairs' Report from the Round Table on Eco-labelling and Certification in the Fisheries Sector. Finally, it contains Country Notes on the state of fisheries in OECD and observer countries.
OECD Review of Fisheries 2011
Policies and Summary Statistics
Report
OECD Review of Fisheries
Abstract
