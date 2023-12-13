Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Improving the Legal Environment for Business and Investment in Central Asia

Progress Report
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/33a28683-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Select a language

English
русский

Cite this content as:

OECD (2023), Improving the Legal Environment for Business and Investment in Central Asia: Progress Report, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/33a28683-en.
Go to top