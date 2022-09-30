Government communication

Public communication can be a key asset for policymaking and the design and delivery of public services. According to the OECD Trust Survey, a minority of respondents believe a public service would be improved if people complained. Public communication can help bridge that gap by gathering insights and understanding of relevant audiences, their needs and attitudes and ensuring this is taken into consideration when developing policies and services. Its value is becoming increasingly recognised across all stages of the policy cycle. This includes encouraging behavioural change, such as policy compliance and uptake, during the implementation phases of policies and programmes. Through real-time analysis of citizens’ needs and expectations, public communication can additionally support the defining of priorities and designing of policies. It can strengthen transparency and accountability and enable public debates around government actions.