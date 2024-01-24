Innovative public participation

Minorities, women and people with lower income and educational levels tend to express less trust in government. Younger people also exhibit lower trust in government compared to older generations, with an almost ten percent difference between the groups in surveyed OECD countries. For participatory practices to foster inclusion, public authorities have to take the necessary actions to reach out and involve those traditionally marginalised groups as well as take into consideration any special needs for that all individuals are able to exercise their right to participate. In deliberative processes, participation is often encouraged and supported through remuneration, coverage of expenses, and/or by providing or paying for childcare.