Anticipatory governance

There is often an impact gap between knowledge about the future and its use to shape government practices. Governments equipped with the capacity to continuously use anticipatory intelligence and strategic foresight has a critical advantage in navigating the complexities of the modern world and prepare policy solutions. By embedding foresight, alternatives exploration, and experimentation into their policymaking processes, these governments are not merely reacting to the challenges as they arise but are proactively preparing for a range of future scenarios. This approach enables them to stress-test their policies and systems, identifying vulnerabilities and opportunities. As a result, these governments can adapt more swiftly and effectively, ensuring continuity and stability in governance and safeguarding the well-being of their citizens against the unpredictable nature of future challenges.