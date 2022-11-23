Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Tackling Policy Challenges Through Public Sector Innovation

A Strategic Portfolio Approach
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/052b06b7-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Public Governance Reviews
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2022), Tackling Policy Challenges Through Public Sector Innovation: A Strategic Portfolio Approach, OECD Public Governance Reviews, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/052b06b7-en.
Go to top