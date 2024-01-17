Governments can increase innovation in the public sector through deliberate efforts using many different levers, from investments in technology or skills, to applying new policymaking methods or adapting organisational processes. This means considering explicit supports for innovation, such as dedicated innovation units, labs, or innovation funds, as well as changes in the wider operating and procedural environment of government that influences how easy it is to work in new ways.
Innovative capacity of governments
Governments must develop their capacity to adapt and change the way policies and services are designed and delivered if they want to implement ambitious reform agendas, meet climate targets and respond to global crises. Without intentional efforts, innovation is left to chance, fuelled sporadically by circumstance and crises. Our work helps governments assess and improve their innovative capacity, providing practical and evidence-based steps to embed innovation in policymaking and administration.
Key messages
It's people who drive innovation in government. To unlock the potential of innovation, governments must invest in developing skills and competencies that will enable public servants to apply new ways of working. Equally, governments need to foster cultures that encourage, incentivise and give permission for public servants to innovate. This may mean enhanced ways to navigate and manage risk, clear and visible leadership supporting innovation, or dedicated teams and spaces.
As innovation involves novelty and emergence, managing it might sound counterintuitive. However, innovation can and should be managed, as good innovation management practices and capabilities secure and strengthen the effectiveness and longevity of innovation activities. For example, developing deliberate portfolios of innovation projects can help to spread risks or build synergies between innovation efforts.
Context
A systemic framework for understanding the innovative capacity of governments
The OECD Innovative Capacity Framework helps governments move away from innovation as an ad-hoc activity, and towards supporting innovative capacity as a critical and systemic resource for governments. Through the lens of four key questions, the Framework explores innovative capacity on the individual, organisational and public sector system levels.
Related policy issues
-
In an era characterised by rapid technological advances, environmental shifts, changing demographics, geopolitical tensions, and evolving societal needs, traditional governance models are increasingly under pressure. Governments worldwide are seeking ways to not only respond to present challenges but also to anticipate and shape future possibilities. Anticipatory Innovation Governance is a proactive approach that integrates foresight, innovation, and continuous learning into the heart of public governance.Learn more
-
Governments around the world are increasingly using behavioural science as a lens to better understand how behaviours and social context influence policy outcomes. At the OECD, we research context-specific behavioural drivers and barriers, and support countries in the use of behavioural insights, from policy design to implementation and evaluation.Learn more
-
Countries are turning to mission-oriented innovation policies (MOIP) as a bold new strategy to address complex societal challenges. By setting clear goals and timeframes, MOIPs align science, technology, and innovation efforts with regulatory policies to drive targeted, collaborative solutions. As these initiatives evolve, they represent a significant shift towards uniting diverse sectors to innovate together.Learn more