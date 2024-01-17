Skip to main content
Innovative capacity of governments

Governments must develop their capacity to adapt and change the way policies and services are designed and delivered if they want to implement ambitious reform agendas, meet climate targets and respond to global crises. Without intentional efforts, innovation is left to chance, fuelled sporadically by circumstance and crises. Our work helps governments assess and improve their innovative capacity, providing practical and evidence-based steps to embed innovation in policymaking and administration. 

