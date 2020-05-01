Skip to main content
The public sector innovation lifecycle

A device to assist teams and organisations in developing a more sophisticated approach to public sector innovation
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/0d1bf7e7-en
OECD
OECD Working Papers on Public Governance
OECD (2020), “The public sector innovation lifecycle: A device to assist teams and organisations in developing a more sophisticated approach to public sector innovation”, OECD Working Papers on Public Governance, No. 37, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/0d1bf7e7-en.
