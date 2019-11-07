The Innovation System of the Public Service of Brazil

Governments must innovate if they are to be effective. In a world of change, a government that stands still will soon be overtaken by events and shifting citizen expectations. This report explores the past, present and possible future journey of the innovation system of the Brazilian public service. It outlines a systemic approach for innovation to mitigate existing biases, and identifies a range of options for the development of a consistent, deliberate and reliable approach to innovation in the public service of Brazil.