Mission-oriented innovation policies are becoming more sophisticated, moving away from older, less focused, and piecemeal methods to tackle systemic issues such as climate change. Although there has been significant progress in the past five years, these policies often rely too heavily on technological solutions. They use research and innovation policy tools and budgets, but they struggle to involve sectoral and regulatory bodies. Moreover, there is a notable absence of extensive involvement from the private sector, which is crucial for the widespread implementation of innovations.

At this early phase, it is vital for mission-oriented innovation policies to evolve and enhance their effectiveness. This involves building on the strategic plans created by the early adopters—groups of committed pioneers. These groups have set up coordination structures and designed a custom set of actions. The next steps include drawing in new participants along with their budgets, tools, and expertise.