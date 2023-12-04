Innovation and green transitions

Achieving climate neutrality and energy independence requires an acceleration in the diffusion of low-carbon technologies. However, this process is hampered by the high costs of many emerging green technologies, and further innovation is needed to lower their cost. For example, producing green hydrogen currently costs approximately three times as much as grey hydrogen derived from natural gas. Major cost reductions in this technology are contingent on massive reductions in the cost of electrolysers, which can be triggered by research and development (R&D) investments.

A central goal of climate policy must therefore be to lower the costs of carbon-free technologies to a point where they are competitively viable against high-carbon alternatives. By doing so, these sustainable options could become the preferred choice for businesses and consumers and facilitate a transition to a low-carbon economy.