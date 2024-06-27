Skip to main content
Enabling climate adaptation

Accelerating climate adaptation requires an appropriate policy, institutional, regulatory, and fiscal environment. Institutional arrangements must be fit-for-purpose to facilitate the implementation of adaptation policies and encourage adaptative behaviour by government agencies, businesses as well as individual households. The OECD examines, compares and identifies concrete institutional, regulatory and fiscal arrangements that increase the effectiveness of adaptation policies.

