Enabling climate adaptation

Climate risks and impacts are shaped by the characteristics of territories affected by them. Heatwaves for example are more pronounced in built-up city centers as opposed to nearby sparsely populated areas. Climate adaptation is thus viewed as a locally led responsibility. Many local government responsibilities, such as land use and permitting decisions have a major bearing on adapting to climate change effectively. Yet, local actions are determined by national fiscal, regulatory and policy contexts. Equally, communities highly vulnerable to climate impacts are often also those whose technical capacity or fiscal space to adapt is the weakest. Co-operation is needed across different levels of government to foster climate change adaptation at the local level.