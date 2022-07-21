Achieving climate-resilient economies and societies will not only require increasing the billions of financial flows for adaptation, but also shifting broader -- public and private -- financial flows and investment away from potentially mal-adapted activities towards those that contribute to climate-resilient economies and societies. The goal of aligning finance with climate-resilient development is included in article 2.1c of the Paris Agreement, yet efforts to define and operationalise this concept are at an early stage. This framing paper summarises the current status of these efforts and outlines a way forward for defining, measuring and mobilising adaptation-aligned finance.
Climate-resilient finance and investment
Framing paper
Working paper
OECD Environment Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
30 June 2024
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
29 May 2024
-
Working paper24 May 2024
-
Working paper24 May 2024
-
Working paper24 May 2024
-
24 May 2024
-
Working paper24 May 2024
Related publications
-
2 July 2024
-
1 July 2024
-
28 June 2024
-
27 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
14 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Report28 May 2024