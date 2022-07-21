Skip to main content
Climate-resilient finance and investment

Framing paper
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/223ad3b9-en
Authors
Michael Mullan, Nicola Ranger
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Mullan, M. and N. Ranger (2022), “Climate-resilient finance and investment: Framing paper”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 196, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/223ad3b9-en.
