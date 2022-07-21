Climate-resilient finance and investment

Achieving climate-resilient economies and societies will not only require increasing the billions of financial flows for adaptation, but also shifting broader -- public and private -- financial flows and investment away from potentially mal-adapted activities towards those that contribute to climate-resilient economies and societies. The goal of aligning finance with climate-resilient development is included in article 2.1c of the Paris Agreement, yet efforts to define and operationalise this concept are at an early stage. This framing paper summarises the current status of these efforts and outlines a way forward for defining, measuring and mobilising adaptation-aligned finance.