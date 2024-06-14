Climate risks and disasters

Globally, climate change has increased the severity and the duration of wildfires by at least 30% on average over the past three decades. The harm caused by extreme wildfires goes much beyond the direct loss of life. Wildfire-induced air pollution, for example, is associated with 340 000 deaths every year. Ecosystems, too, can be damaged by fire beyond their natural ability to restore. Economic impacts may also be severe, as shown by the 2019-20 wildfires in Australia and the 2018 Camp Fire in the United States, which both caused over USD 20 billion in economic damages. As extreme wildfires are increasingly difficult to suppress, adaptation of land-use planning and ecosystem management will be critical to contain future social, environmental and economic impacts.