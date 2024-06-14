Skip to main content
Climate risks and disasters

With climate change impacts set to grow in the future, countries around the world are already experiencing the effects of extreme floods, storms and wildfires as well as of sea-level rise or droughts. Understanding the changing nature of these escalating events is critical to building the resilience of communities, ecosystems, and economies to future climate impacts. Drawing on the latest scientific evidence, OECD work examines the trends, drivers, and impacts of climate risks to better assess, adapt to, and recover from the impacts of climate change.

