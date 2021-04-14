This paper provides a comprehensive assessment of the recent and projected socio-economic development of coastal areas. It reviews the environmental pressures exerted by human activities on coastal areas, as well as the impacts of climate change that exacerbate existing challenges. The paper calls for a co-ordinated and well-adapted policy response to address these challenges.
Adapting to a changing climate in the management of coastal zones
Policy paper
OECD Environment Policy Papers
Abstract
