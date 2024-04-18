Climate and resilience in cities

Cities are vulnerable to various climatic events such as droughts, heatwaves, floods, and storms, leading to diverse consequences across urban areas. The OECD has proposed a four-pronged framework to increase cities’ systemic resilience to climate change. First, collaboration across different urban policy sectors is crucial as climate impacts intersect with societal challenges such as health, labour productivity, and social inequality. By recognizing these interconnections, cities can prioritize climate actions within their broader objectives, creating co-benefits. Second, collaboration across diverse actors is a key strategy for enhancing systemic resilience in cities by involving various stakeholders and working collectively to address climate impacts. Third, cities must understand the distinction between direct and cascading impacts, including how climate shocks may interact with existing vulnerabilities and inequalities, in order to implement sufficient adaptation and resilience policies. Fourth, given that climate shocks cause asymmetric impacts across people and places, context-specific solutions supported by local data are necessary to address disparities in vulnerability and exposure.